UK Healthcare 2000 Forum

Healthcare 2000 is a new forum which has been set up to review the future of health care in the UK. It is financed by the international drug industry group Pharmaceutical Partners for Better Healthcare, but says it is independent of any sectional interests. Its 12-member steering committee is chaired by Sir Duncan Nichol, former Health Services management Executive chief executive.

Spokesmen for Healthcare 2000 say its aims are to: - review current research on the future of the National Health Service; - stimulate debate among interested parties; - disseminate the discussion to a wide audience; and - produce an authoritative report on future options for health care in the UK.

They add that it will make a "vital contribution" to discussions on the future of health care, improving the quality of the public debate "so that voters better understand the necessity for change in health care, and so ease the potentially highly-charged political process that will be needed to bring that about."