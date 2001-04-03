UK ICR's "principles of clinical research'

A new handbook for clinical researchers is now available, co-edited bytwo board members of the UK Institute of Clinical Research which, prior to "institute" status, was known as the Association of Clinical Research for the Pharmaceutical Industry.
The handbook, Principles of Clinical Research, is intended for all those involved in this profession, whether based in a pharmaceutical company, contract research organization, investigative or academic institution, says the ICR, and is an "excellent resource for those new to the international clinical research field."
The handbook is published by Wrightson Biomedical Publishing (ISN 1871816 45 9) at L69 (approximately $98). It is also available from the ICR at L49.50, plus postage and package, or check the association's web site: www.instituteofclinicalresearch.org.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze