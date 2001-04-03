UK ICR's "principles of clinical research'

A new handbook for clinical researchers is now available, co-edited bytwo board members of the UK Institute of Clinical Research which, prior to "institute" status, was known as the Association of Clinical Research for the Pharmaceutical Industry.

The handbook, Principles of Clinical Research, is intended for all those involved in this profession, whether based in a pharmaceutical company, contract research organization, investigative or academic institution, says the ICR, and is an "excellent resource for those new to the international clinical research field."

The handbook is published by Wrightson Biomedical Publishing (ISN 1871816 45 9) at L69 (approximately $98). It is also available from the ICR at L49.50, plus postage and package, or check the association's web site: www.instituteofclinicalresearch.org.