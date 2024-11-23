UK Industry Ad Industry Campaign

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry is running a pilot advertising campaign as part of a new initiative to inform the public about the benefits of drug research. Entitled A Picture of Health for Generations, it underlines the industry's contribution to the UK's limited health care resources.

The campaign has begun with three different half-page ads in the national quality broadsheet newspapers The Times, The Guardian and The Independent, focusing on advances in the treatment of cancer and diseases affecting children and the elderly. Readers are encouraged to write or phone in for further information.

The ABPI says that, when health care budgets are under the microscope, it is particularly appropriate to test and influence public opinion. The campaign follows earlier advertising in political journals aimed at Members of Parliament and peers to raise awareness among politicians on the industry's role.