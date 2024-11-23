UK Industry Code of Practice: latest Report

The new UK Code of Practice for the Pharmaceutical Industry took effect on January 1, 1996. How-ever, until March 31, no promotional mat-erial or activity will be regarded in breach of the Code if it fails to comply with its provisions only because of requirements which the 1996 edition newly introduces, says the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority, in the preface to its latest Code of Practice Review.

The Authority also asks that complaints should be made clearly, as it is often difficult to be certain what exactly is being complained about in inter-company complaints. Complaints which consist of a critical essay on a promotional item but never really come to the point as to the allegations being made are difficult to deal with, which means, as a result, that particular aspects may not receive adequate attention, it says.

The complaints dealt with in the current Review concern the following: