UK Launch For Oral Cymevene

Roche Pharmaceutical's biotherapy division has launched Cymevene (ganciclovir) capsules in the UK as an alternative treatment to intravenous ganciclovir for cytomegalovirus retinitis in patients with AIDS, where the disease is stable following at least three weeks' therapy with the IV formulation of the drug.
In clinical studies comparing oral ganciclovir and intravenous ganciclovir for maintenance treatment of CMV, progression occurred faster in patients on the oral formulation as assessed by ophthalmologists. However, the benefits of the oral form shown in clinical trials were fewer serious blood-related infections (sepsis), fewer catheter-related infections and a lower incidence of leukopenia.
The major side effects of oral ganciclovir, in common with the intravenous formulation, are granulocytopenia, thrombocytopenia and anemia. The most common side effects seen in studies of the oral form compared to the IV form were diarrhea (41% vs 44%) and leukopenia (38% vs 48%).
