UK Launch For R-PR's Rilutek

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment, Rilutek (riluzole), has been launched in the UK. Previously available only in the USA, it is approved for use, and is awaiting launch in all 14 other European Union member countries (Marketletter June 17).
Rilutek is indicated for the extension of life or the time to mechanical ventilation in patients with ALS. A Phase III clinical trial in 959 patients has shown that riluzole increased the survival rate by 35% after 18 months compared to placebo.
The data sheet for the drug notes that it should be used with care in patients with abnormal hepatic functioning or those with elevated transaminase levels. If fever occurs it may suggest neutropenia, and the drug should be stopped. More common side effects of Rilutek include asthenia, nausea, tachycardia and somnolence.
