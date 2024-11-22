UK NHS Disclosure Plans Slammed

The new code of practice proposed by the UK Department of Health on access of information held by health authorities, trusts and other National Health Service bodies falls far short of the "open government" code of practice which came into force this April (Marketletters November 28 & December 5), according to the Campaign for Freedom of Information. The proposed code would allow such bodies to keep secret information that would have to be disclosed if held by the DoH, and produce "bizarre" decisions for which no logical justification can be found, it says.