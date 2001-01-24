UK parliament OK for stem cell research

The House of Lords, the upper house of the UK parliament, has voted toallow the further limited use of human embryos for stem cell research. The free vote, to extend the provisions of the 1990 Human Fertility and Embryology Act, follows a similar vote in the lower house, the House of Commons, last December.
The vote was welcomed by the BioIndustry Association, which said the Act "now provides excellent and balanced regulation in this important area of research where the UK is at the forefront of international work."
