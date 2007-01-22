UK patient moves to Scotland for cancer drug

The differing drug supply policies of the UK's National Health Service in Scotland and England have been brought into focus by the decision of a bone cancer sufferer to move to Scotland in order to qualify for Velcade (bortezomib), developed by US firm Millennium Pharmaceuticals and to be sold in the UK by Janssen-Cilag (Marketletters passim). A spokesman for the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry told the Marketletter: "patients should not be denied treatment on the grounds of cost."