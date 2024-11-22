UK Pharma Industry Standing Improves Among MPs

Britain's pharmaceutical industry has maintained its high standing among Members of Parliament, claims the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry.

It says that the latest survey of parliamentary opinion (conducted by MORI on behalf of the ABPI) shows that the industry is favorably regarded by 57% of all MPs, placing it at sixth position among the UK's top-rated industries, with only one in 10 holding negative views about the industry. There has been a particularly notable improvement among Labour MPs' opinions, according to the ABPI, with only 13% of them holding unfavorable views compared with 33% doing so at the time of the last poll.

The poll also demonstrated that MPs have a high awareness of the ABPI, with 39% knowing it compared with 29% aware of the Chemical Industries Association.