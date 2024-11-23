UK Pharma Trade Balance Up 30%

The UK's balance of trade in pharmaceuticals jumped 30% in the first quarter of 1996 compared with the like, year-earlier period, rising from L435 million to $565 million ($880.4 million), the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry has reported.
Exports increased 16% during the period to L1.3 billion ($2.02 billion), while imports rose 7% to L735.6 million.
The Association also reports that during January-March 1996, the UK industry's balance of trade with other European Union countries rose 207% over the like, year-earlier period, to reach L256 million ($399 million).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze