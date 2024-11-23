UK Pharma Trade Balance Up 30%

The UK's balance of trade in pharmaceuticals jumped 30% in the first quarter of 1996 compared with the like, year-earlier period, rising from L435 million to $565 million ($880.4 million), the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry has reported.

Exports increased 16% during the period to L1.3 billion ($2.02 billion), while imports rose 7% to L735.6 million.

The Association also reports that during January-March 1996, the UK industry's balance of trade with other European Union countries rose 207% over the like, year-earlier period, to reach L256 million ($399 million).