UK Plans To Add 60 Products to NHS Blacklist

The UK Department of Health plans to end National Health Service prescribing of 60 products in seven therapeutic categories. The Advisory Committee on NHS Drugs has recommended ending NHS prescribing of:

- Allergic Disorders: Allereze Plus Tablets*; Allereze Tablets*; Clarityn Allergy*; Hismanal Tablets 10-tablet pack*; Piriton Allergy*; Pollon-Eze Tablets*; Seldane Tablets*; Triludan Forte Tablets 7-tab pack*; Triludan Tablets 10-tab pack*; Ucerax Tablets; Zirtek 7*;

- Skin Disorders: Anaflex Cream*; Anethaine Cream*; Anthisan Cream*; Balneum Bath Treatment 150ml pack*; Balneum Plus*; Caladryl Cream*; Caladryl Lotion*; Calendolon Ointment*; CarboCort Cream; Carylderm Shampoo*; Chlorasol Sachets*; Daktarin Cream 15g*; Daktarin Powder*; Daktarin Twin Pack*; Derbac C Shampoo; Dermalex Skin Lotion*; Dermidex Dermatological Cream*; Diprosone Cream; Diprosone Lotion; Diprosone Ointment; Eskamel Cream*; Ionax Scrub*; Lanacane Cream*; Mercurochrome Solution; Oxy 10 Acne Lotion*; Oxy 5 Acne Lotion*; pHisoMed Solution*; Prioderm Cream Shampoo; Retinova; Savlon Dry Powder Spray*; Secaderm Salve*; Soframycin Ointment; Suleo C Shampoo; Tinaderm Cream*; Unguentum Merck Cream 60g*; Vita-E Cream*; Vita-E Ointment*;