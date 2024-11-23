Saturday 23 November 2024

UK Plans To Add 60 Products to NHS Blacklist

2 December 1996

The UK Department of Health plans to end National Health Service prescribing of 60 products in seven therapeutic categories. The Advisory Committee on NHS Drugs has recommended ending NHS prescribing of:

- Allergic Disorders: Allereze Plus Tablets*; Allereze Tablets*; Clarityn Allergy*; Hismanal Tablets 10-tablet pack*; Piriton Allergy*; Pollon-Eze Tablets*; Seldane Tablets*; Triludan Forte Tablets 7-tab pack*; Triludan Tablets 10-tab pack*; Ucerax Tablets; Zirtek 7*;

- Skin Disorders: Anaflex Cream*; Anethaine Cream*; Anthisan Cream*; Balneum Bath Treatment 150ml pack*; Balneum Plus*; Caladryl Cream*; Caladryl Lotion*; Calendolon Ointment*; CarboCort Cream; Carylderm Shampoo*; Chlorasol Sachets*; Daktarin Cream 15g*; Daktarin Powder*; Daktarin Twin Pack*; Derbac C Shampoo; Dermalex Skin Lotion*; Dermidex Dermatological Cream*; Diprosone Cream; Diprosone Lotion; Diprosone Ointment; Eskamel Cream*; Ionax Scrub*; Lanacane Cream*; Mercurochrome Solution; Oxy 10 Acne Lotion*; Oxy 5 Acne Lotion*; pHisoMed Solution*; Prioderm Cream Shampoo; Retinova; Savlon Dry Powder Spray*; Secaderm Salve*; Soframycin Ointment; Suleo C Shampoo; Tinaderm Cream*; Unguentum Merck Cream 60g*; Vita-E Cream*; Vita-E Ointment*;

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze