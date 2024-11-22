UK POM-To-P Switches At End-1993

In the UK, three drug products were switched from Prescription-Only Medicine to Pharmacy status at the end of December. The three are Bristol-Myers Squibb's Adcortyl in Orabase (triamcinolone) and parke-Davis' Anusol Plus HC ointment and Anusol Plus HC suppositories (zinc bismuth).
Also, nine POM substances are switched to P under specified circumstances. These are diclofenac diethylammonium, felbinac, flunisolide, piroxicam, ranitidine and minoxidil. Six other substances are switched to POM status in certain circumstances; these are oxethazaine, pyrimethamine, nicotinic acid, diclofenac diethylammonium, azelaic acid and terbinafine.
