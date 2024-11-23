UK Press Coverage Of Drug Firms

SmithKline Beecham was the most favorably covered pharmaceutical company in the UK national press in the second quarter of 1994, according to Presswatch Quarterly. SB achieved a rating of 189, well ahead of other companies at the top of the table such as British Biotech with a rating of 57, and Fisons with 44. This rating for Fisons was better than the company had managed throughout 1993, it was noted. Companies situated at the bottom of the table included Wellcome with a rating of -71 and Glaxo which came in at -69. Amersham International was the top rated company at 201 in the health care sector.

The average pharmaceutical company earned a rating of 22 in the second quarter, down from 44 in the previous quarter. The average health care company managed five, down from 27. The average company across all sectors earned 13, which was unchanged from last year, according to Presswatch Quarterly.