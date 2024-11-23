UK Quarterly Pharma Sales in 1993

Sales by UK manufacturers of pharmaceutical preparations in 1993 totaled L1.64 billion in the first quarter, L1.69 billion in the second quarter, L1.67 billion in the third quarter and L1.89 billion in the fourth quarter, says the new PRODCOM Inquiry from the UK Central Statistical Office. Sales of "principal" pharmaceutical preparations totaled L1.20 billion in the first quarter, L1.26 billion in quarter two, L1.25 million in quarter three and L1.40 billion in quarter four.
The figures for basic pharmaceutical products (with "principal" products in brackets) were L239 million (L362 million) in the first quarter, $276 million (L364 million) in the second, L293 million (L331 million) in the third and L292 million (L327 million) in the final quarter.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze