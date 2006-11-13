UK regulator gives nod to Amgen's Mimpara

USA-based biotechnology firm Amgen says that the UK's National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), the agency that approves drugs for the National Health Service in England and Wales, has issued a positive Final Appraisal Document regarding its drug Mimpara (cinacalcet) in the treatment of severe secondary hyperparathyroidism. The company said that previous studies demonstrated that patients treated with the agent, in addition to the standard therapy, are less likely to experience bone fractures and cardiovascular hospitalization, than those on placebo plus the standard regimen (Marketletter July 24).