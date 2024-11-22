UK researchers test synthetic melatonin

- Researchers at Surrey University in the UK have tested a synthetic version of the hormone melatonin, intended to treat specific types of insomnia such as jet lag and other sleep disorders characterised by phase disturbance, in over 500 healthy volunteers. The research is being conducted on behalf of French company Servier, which is reportedly planning to test a series of the "chronobiotic" agents for a range of different indications which may be related to disturbances in the body's circadian rhythms, including mood disorders, memory, and anxiety.