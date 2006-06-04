UK's ABPI takes "drug fraud prof" to GMC

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry has lodged a complaint with the General Medical Council's ethics committee against Tonmoy Sharma, a senior lecturer at the Institute of Psychiatry, following investigations into a number of drug studies that were funded by five pharmaceutical companies.
According to a report in the weekly newspaper The Observer, Dr Sharma was accused of financial irregularities concerning a 2001 research contract worth L250,000 ($464,950) with French drug major Sanofi-Aventis (then Sanofi). The study was intended to compare the efficacy of the sponsor's Solian (amisulpride) against a rival drug.
A spokesman for the ABPI confirmed to the Marketletter that a complaint had been made to the GMC, but would give no further details.
