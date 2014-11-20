UK's Cell Therapy Catapult launches searchable funding database for cell research

The Cell Therapy Catapult, focused on developing the UK cell industry, has teamed up with the UK Regenerative Medicine Platform, the Knowledge Transfer Network and the Association of Medical Research Charities in order to develop a database of funding for cell therapy research in the UK.
The database launches today and has identified more than 100 sources of funding from 34 organizations totalling over £3 billion ($4.7 billion) where cell therapies are believed to be eligible, with around £100 million earmarked specifically for the sector.
It is fully searchable and designed to help researchers identify appropriate sources of funding for their work, as well as giving an up-to-date picture of the UK environment, and is categorized by research stage, eligibility criteria, therapeutic area and closing data.
