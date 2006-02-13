UK's MHRA acts on misleading drug ads

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has taken action to stop misleading advertising of pharmaceutical products to health professionals in a number of recent cases. Where needed, the companies concerned have issued corrective statements to ensure that prescribers can be aware of the facts.
The Agency has upheld a complaint about the promotion of Venofer (intravenous iron sucrose), a prescription-only drug, issued by Syner-Med (Pharmaceutical Products). The MHRA found that its promotional brochure was misleading in that it failed to make clear the potential of the product to cause allergic or other serious adverse reactions. The brochure also failed to include important messages about the safe administration of this product. The company has withdrawn the promotional material and issued a corrective statement.
The MHRA has also taken action against UCB Pharma, a subsidiary of the like-named Belgian group, resulting in the withdrawal of an advertisement and promotional material for Kentera (oxybutynin), a skin patch to control the symptoms of urge incontinence. The advertisement suggested that the side effect of dry mouth was less prominent than in other comparable products. The Agency found that the Summary of Product Characteristics did not support this claim and intervened. UBC has withdrawn the advertisement and promotional material containing the claim.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze