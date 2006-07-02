UK's NICE calls for beta blocker phase out

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), which gives guidance for the use of medicines and therapies in the National Health Service for England and Wales, has said that beta blockers should no longer be used routinely for the treatment of hypertension, advising instead that patients should be prescribed a combination of drugs such as calcium channel blockers, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors and diuretics.
This came as a surprise to many, since beta blockers are among the older and, as a result, cheapest drugs to treat hypertension, and the NICE has nearly always come out against more expensive therapies where the less so are still effective. In this evaluation, the agency argues that, in head-to-head trials, beta blockers were usually less effective than a comparator drug in reducing major cardiovascular events, particularly stroke. They were also less effective that ACE inhibitors or a calcium channel blocker at reducing the risk of diabetes, particularly in patients taking a beta blocker and a thiazide-type diuretic. The NICE concludes that, while these are more expensive initially, the proposed treatment regimens would lead to long-term cost savings.
Quoted by UK's The Times newspaper (on-line), Bryan Williams, professor of medicine at the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust and a member of the guideline development group, has said that the cost of implementing the changes would be about L58.0 million ($105.5 million), with later cost-savings estimated at around L250.0 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze