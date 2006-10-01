UK's NICE OKs Sanofi's Taxotere

The UK's regulatory body charged with evaluating treatment effectiveness in England and Wales, the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), has issued its final guidance approval to endorse the use of French drug major Sanofi-Aventis' Taxotere (docetaxel) for women who are diagnosed with early breast cancer.

The firm says that up to 10,000 women could benefit from Taxotere when used in combination with cyclophosphamide and doxorubicin (TAC). The decision means that the UK's National Health Service has 90 days to make the drug available on demand, via the local Primary Care Trusts.