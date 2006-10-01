UK's NICE OKs Sanofi's Taxotere

The UK's regulatory body charged with evaluating treatment effectiveness in England and Wales, the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), has issued its final guidance approval to endorse the use of French drug major Sanofi-Aventis' Taxotere (docetaxel) for women who are diagnosed with early breast cancer.
The firm says that up to 10,000 women could benefit from Taxotere when used in combination with cyclophosphamide and doxorubicin (TAC). The decision means that the UK's National Health Service has 90 days to make the drug available on demand, via the local Primary Care Trusts.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze