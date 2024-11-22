UK's "PPRS Has Outlived Its Usefulness"

Britain's "pharmaceutical industry is affected by a battery of often inappropriate controls and the Pharmaceutical Price Regulation Scheme which, counter to its objectives, regulates overall profitability in a manner which discourages innovation, rewarding quantity rather than quality," according to Vincent Lawton, managing director of Merck Sharp & Dohme, the UK subsidiary of Merck & Co.
Mr Lawton was speaking to journalists at the presentation of an independent academic study commissioned by MS&D, which argues that "public confidence in British regulation is crumbling under the weight of doubts as to its fairness, efficiency and accountability." The study considers regulation in the newly-privatized industries such as telecommunications, gas, electricity and water, as well as airports, television, defence and, of course, pharmaceuticals.
Because of its obsession with quantity rather than quality, said Mr Lawton, "the PPRS has outlived its usefulness." Questioned whether the wish to abolish the PPRS was a minority objective of US majors operating in the UK, he said that he believed there was support for this from various nationalities of companies. If the PPRS does not support R&D investment and the delivery of important new medicines to patients, as he alleged, "it is inappropriate to the regulation of the pharmaceutical industry."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze