UK's research assessment signals change

New criteria for allocating public research funds in the UK are the subjects of a government consultation exercise to be launched in May. The existing methodology: the Research Assessment Exercise is to end in 2008 after more than 20 years of operation.
According to the British Medical Journal, which is running a series of discussion articles on the subject over the coming weeks, many academics "will welcome an end to the tyranny of the RAE." Although it has concentrated funds within selected high performing institutions, as intended by successive UK governments, this has been costly in terms of distorting the research agenda in a safe, mainstream direction. More risky and multidisciplinary research where results may not be apparent for a longer period are at a considered to be at a disadvantage.
