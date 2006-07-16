Friday 22 November 2024

UK's SMC Oks Erbitux, NICE won't say till 2007

16 July 2006

The Scottish Medicines Consortium, the UK agency responsible for clinical evaluation of drugs for use by the National Health Service in Scotland, has published positive guidance on German drugmaker Merck KGaA's Erbitux (cetuximab), a treatment option for locally-advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. The decision follows approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) in March 2006, for use in combination with radiation therapy.

Consultant clinical oncologist Elizabeth Junor, of Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, welcomed the decision, saying: "Erbitux is an exciting development for oncologists and their patients and provides a welcome new treatment option in this challenging cancer type." Dr Junor added: "approval has been given for patients not suitable for chemotherapy in combination with radiotherapy. It is hoped that the rest of the UK will soon follow suit with the SMC's decision."

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), which since July 1 is responsible for guidance to the Northern Ireland Executive in addition to England and Wales, is not expected to report on Erbitux until February 2007.

