UK's Tougher New Advertising Rules

The UK Committee of Advertising Practice issued tougher new rules last week on all advertisements and promotions in print and other non-broadcast media, and in a new development, all non-broadcast interactive media. In the first major review since 1988, the british Codes of Advertising and Sales Promotion have been updated "to reflect the industry's concern that advertisements should be truthful and socially responsible," says the Advertising Standards Authority.

The new rules, which take effect from February 1, are broad ranging, and take account of changes in attitudes that have taken place in the last five years, both in society generally and the marketplace, says the ASA. Within the health care sector, the issue of slimmers' diseases, especially among the under-18s, is addressed for the first time, and the use of celebrities or health professionals to advertise or endorse medicines is proscribed.

The new rules also state that: