UK scientists claim DNA repair mystery is solved

Cancer Research UK scientists believe the final piece of the picture of how cells fix a severe type of DNA damage - thereby reducing the chances that the cells become cancerous - will fall into place tomorrow when they publish their latest findings in the journal Cell on January 27.

Steve Jackson, a professor based at Cambridge University, discovered the first component of one particular DNA repair process over 10 years ago. More pieces were found, and eventually scientists thought they had the whole process mapped out. But recent evidence came to light that suggested there was still one bit missing. Now Prof Jackson has finished what he started by discovering a new molecule that completes the picture.

The molecule is called XLF and, while it may have a role in causing cancer, it can possibly also be targeted by new cancer treatments - for example, blocking the action of XLF in cancer cells could "soften up" the cells and allow radiotherapy to deliver more easily a knockout blow.