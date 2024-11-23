Ukraine Moves To Counter Drug Crisis

The Ukraine parliament is to order extra funding for the declining drug industry and to purchase urgently-needed medicines, say sources in Kiev. It will oblige the government to set aside $150 million of foreign loan capital this year to buy drugs and equipment to produce cancer and cardiovascular therapies.

Health Ministry data shows only 50% of Ukraine's 700,000 cancer patients' drug requirements was met in 1994, and only 30% of demand for its one million psychiatric patients. There are severe shortages of cardiovascular drugs, anesthetics, barbitones and antituberculosis treatments. Most critical is that only 10% of required vaccines and sera to combat diphtheria was purchased in 1994; this is said to be related to 111 deaths from the disease.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's drug industry has been hit by the production decline. Outdated equipment means locally-produced drugs do not meet international standards. The industry is heavily dependent on imports, with about 90% of domestic drug products requiring imported raw materials. Over 200 of the 471 items stocked by pharmacists are made outside Ukraine.