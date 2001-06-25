Ukraine pharma project "successful"

The US Department of Commerce reports that a project undertaken by theEuropean Union's TACIS program in assisting the restructuring of Ukraine's pharmaceutical industry has been successful.
The project covered the period from December 1998 to February 2001. Its objective was to provide the Ukrainian population with higher-quality, lower-cost pharmaceuticals.
One of its main aspects was to draw up an action plan aimed at helping four Ukrainian pharmaceutical manufacturers and two distributors raise their production and distribution standards and restructure their operations. Assistance was given to drugmakers Kievmedpreparat, Kiev Vitamin Plant, Chervona Zirka and Halychpharma, as well as distributors Alba and Megapolis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze