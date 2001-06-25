Ukraine pharma project "successful"

The US Department of Commerce reports that a project undertaken by theEuropean Union's TACIS program in assisting the restructuring of Ukraine's pharmaceutical industry has been successful.

The project covered the period from December 1998 to February 2001. Its objective was to provide the Ukrainian population with higher-quality, lower-cost pharmaceuticals.

One of its main aspects was to draw up an action plan aimed at helping four Ukrainian pharmaceutical manufacturers and two distributors raise their production and distribution standards and restructure their operations. Assistance was given to drugmakers Kievmedpreparat, Kiev Vitamin Plant, Chervona Zirka and Halychpharma, as well as distributors Alba and Megapolis.