ULURU in deal with BioProgress

Dallas, USA-based ULURU says that it has signed a joint strategic development agreement with the specialty pharmaceutical and health care company, BioProgress. The companies will initially work together to develop an anti-emetic product for the relief of nausea, using a combination of BioProgress' film technology and ULURU's Oradisc drug delivery know-how. This relationship will then go on to develop further therapeutic products.
The new products are expected to resemble BioProgress' in-the-mouth range of films strips, which dissolve instantly, releasing the embedded active ingredients. However, by adding the Oradisc technology to these films, the resulting products will not only be fast acting, but will also offer sustained release of actives over several hours. These new products will therefore have properties that neither technology could achieve on its own, says ULURU.
