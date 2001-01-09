UN optimistic for poverty disease control

Worsening epidemics of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria are notinevitable, and the targets set by the world's leaders at successive summits over the last year for reducing the toll taken by these illnesses remain feasible, according to a new study published by five United Nations agencies.
What is needed is the provision of funds and systems to enable the widespread implementation of actions which have been demonstrated to be effective in 20 different countries, according to the report, which is published jointly by the World Health Organization, the United Nations Children's Fund, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, the Joint UN Program on HIV/AIDS, the UN Population Fund and the World Bank.
Success with partnerships, affordable drugs
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze