Underlying Growth Healthy At GW Despite Strong L

Half-year results from the UK's largest drugs company Glaxo Wellcomewere significantly affected by the strength of sterling, coupled with a decrease of 12% in worldwide sales of its leading antiulcerant Zantac (ranitidine; Marketletter August 4), but there was broad agreement among analysts with the comments of chairman and chief executive Sir Richard Sykes, who said that the underlying growth rate was healthy, as a result of the company's "much wider, better balanced portfolio."
New products (introduced since 1990) accounted for 31% of sales and grew 50% on a comparable basis, underlining the concerted shift by the company from older to newer drugs. This is all the more evident given that respiratory drugs, representing 22% of sales, have become the key driving force in GW's portfolio. Significantly, sales of new respiratory products, such as Serevent (salmeterol) and Flixotide (fluticasone), increased in total by 43% to L447 million ($728.6 million). Turnover of long-established Ventolin (salbutamol), on the other hand, declined in North America and Europe in the face of generic competition.
GW's antiviral franchise increased 32% to L754 million, driven by strong sales of Epivir (lamivudine) and Retrovir (zidovudine), which now represent 54% of the HIV therapy market. In the herpes sector, sales of Zovirax (aciclovir) dropped 5% to L353 million, its patent having now expired in most major markets, although the company expects sales of Valtrex (valaciclovir), a successor product, to offset its decline to some extent.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze