United Drug's 2006 turnover rises 10%

United Drug, a provider of services to pharmaceutical retailers and manufacturers and Ireland's largest pharmaceutical wholesaler, says that, in full-year 2006, its turnover rose 10% on the like, year-ago period to 1.46 billion euros ($1.89 million), as headline profit before amortization, property profit and tax, jumped 14% to 55.2 million euros, or 20.22 cents per diluted share. During the period, United concluded its drug pricing and supply discussions with the Irish Health Service Executive and the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association. The firm says that their new four-year agreement, which came into effect in September 2006, will provide savings to the Irish government of approximately 300.0 million euros over the period to 2010.