UNIVERSAL COVERAGE MAY NOT BE CURE-ALL

Having universal health insurance in the USA does not necessarily mean an individual will receive proper health care, according to an article in the Journal of the American Medical Association by Kimberly Rask from the Emory School of Medicine, Atlanta.
Dr Rask and colleagues conducted a study involving 3,897 patients who went for ambulatory care at an urban Atlanta hospital, which they say is the first to identify obstacles besides lack of insurance that discourage continuity of care and lead to delays in seeking medical care. The majority (61.6%) were predominantly minorities and disadvantaged people.
The major obstacles that kept many from having a regular source of health care include not having adequate transportation, exposure to violence, need for after-hours medical care and living in a supervised setting such as a shelter.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze