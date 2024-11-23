Upbeat UK Companies At Goldman Sachs Conference

The three top UK pharmaceutical companies, Glaxo Wellcome, SmithKlineBeecham and Zeneca, gave particularly upbeat presentations at this year's Goldman Sachs Healthcare conference in the USA.
Zeneca, which is rated a "market outperformer" by GS analysts Mark Tracey and John Murphy, spoke of its efforts to expand its strong cancer-care franchise, and its push into primary care. Zeneca's cancer franchise is thought to have the potential to grow at around 16% a year. The GS analysts are more conservative, with a growth estimate of 12%. Zeneca's franchise ranks behind that of US firm Bristol-Myers Squibb.
The firm is developing its managed care franchise with products such as the antiasthma agent Accolate (zafirlukast), which has made a good start in the US market, but is facing competition from products such as Merck & Co's Singulair (montelukast sodium) and Glaxo Wellcome's respiratory portfolio, note the GS analysts.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze