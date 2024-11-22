Upcoming International Meetings

New Horizons for OTC - The Emerging Market in Southeast Asia, is the topic a one-day management briefing being organized by Nicholas Hall & Co. It will be held February 14 in Singapore. The briefing will focus in particular on the over-the-counter medicines markets in China, Indonesia and Korea, but will also consider the situation in Japan and Australasia. Details from Nicholas Hall & Co: Phone: +44 1702 433422; fax +44 1702 391099.

The Center for Professional Advancement is holding a meeting on Adverse Drug Event Monitoring and Reporting, January 18-20, in Florida, USA. Details are available from the center. Phone: +1 980 238 1600; fax +1 908 238 9113.

The 4th Pacific Rim Biotechnology Conference will be held in conjunction with the Australian Biotechnology Conference in Melbourne, Australia, February 6-9. Details from the Australian Biotechnology Association Secretariat, phone: +61 3 596 8879; fax: +61 3 596 8874.