URIACH BUILDS NEW PLANT

The Spanish pharmaceutical comp-any, Uriach, is constructing a new plant, reports the Spanish magazine Siete Dias Medicos.

The work is being carried out in two stages. The first involves the construction of a storage silo, along with a power generator and a logistics center. The second phase will involve the construction of the new plant for the manufacturing and packaging of pharmaceutical specialties.

The new buildings will include the latest in information technology, and investment in the plant is said to be around 7 billion pesetas ($67.3 million).