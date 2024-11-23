Uruguay Social Security Deficit Down

Uruguay's social security deficit in first-half 1996 fell 35% to $646 million over first-half 1995, but was short of the target envisaged in the 1996 economic program agreed with the International Monetary Fund.
The figures reflect costs of recent reforms, including payments for retirement of government officials, etc. However, changes in health service administration and funding have created tensions with some sectors of the medical profession, especially doctors working in the cardiovascular institutes. The sector association, the AMIC, has expressed concern and anger at a meeting with the Senate Health Commission over the "bankrupt situation" in cardiovascular medicine because, it claims, of "illegal decisions" adopted at the behest of the Health Ministry.
AMIC delegation leader Walter Espasandin said reforms introduced by Health Minister Alfredo Solari, notably curbs on services, had led to a system which was an example and a source of pride having "totally disappeared." A spokesman for the heart surgeons said a health care system had disappeared which over 15 years had provided "a definitive solution for a high percentage of people" requiring advanced treatment. Funding cuts have led to higher mortality, the doctors claim.
