US 3rd Quarter Shows Growth Despite Pressures

The first US pharmaceutical companies to post financial results for the third-quarter and nine-month periods of 1994 have revealed strong growth despite the pressures that the pharmaceutical industry is currently experiencing.

- Amgen's sales of its two lead products Neupogen (filgrastim) and Epogen (epoetin alfa) were strong. Neupogen sales advanced 15% in the third quarter of 1994 to $215 million. In the USA sales of the product grew 11% to $160 million, and international sales soared 29% to $54.6 million. Epogen sales in the third quarter were $187 million, up 25%.

Gordon Binder, chairman and chief executive, said: "I am confident that the strong patient benefits of Epogen and Neupogen will enable us to achieve double-digit sales and earnings growth in 1995 and that these breakthrough products, as well as others being explored through in-house discovery and external collaboration, will continue to fuel growth in later years."