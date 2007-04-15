US AARP's campaign "troubling," says PhRMA

The campaign by the AARP, the USA's largest campaigning organization, to introduce direct negotiations between the federal government and drugmakers has been condemned as "misguided" and "troubling" by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA). The 38 million-strong association for retired Americans has, unlike most groups campaigning for the changes in the way Medicare Part D operates, been generally supportive of the prescription drug program (Marketletters passim), that is primarily of benefit to seniors.

The AARP justifies its support for reform by pointing out that prescription drug prices are still rising at about twice the general rate of inflation, whereas seniors' incomes are not able to keep track. Dean Clough, a volunteer from Illinois, expressed the movement's position, saying: "drug prices are still too high - we need a change and [the] AARP is here today to help press for that."

PhRMA vice president Ken Johnson, responding to the AARP campaign, said: "AARP's misguided efforts to alter the Medicare prescription drug benefit continue despite overwhelming evidence that the program is working for seniors and taxpayers alike." Mr Johnson noted that over 80% of Part D users are satisfied with the program.