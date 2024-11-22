US Bioscience Signs Euro Marketing Deal

US Bioscience has signed an exclusive marketing and distribution agreement for two of its lead products, Hexalen (altretamine) and NeuTrexin (trimetrexate glucuronate), with Beaufour Ipsen of France. The deal covers a number of European countries.

Hexalen is approved for sale in the UK for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer, while the latter has been recommended for approval to treat Pneumocystis carinii pneumonia in immunocompromized patients by the European Union's Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products. It has received local approvals in France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and the UK.

US Bioscience has an existing agreement with Rhone-Poulenc Rorer for rights to applications, registrations and approvals relating to its brand of altretamine in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands; these markets are now available to Beaufour Ipsen. USB will receive an upfront licensing payment and royalties on sales of the drugs, and will also be responsible for regulatory submissions and manufacturing supplies for marketing.