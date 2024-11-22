US Bioscience Signs Euro Marketing Deal

US Bioscience has signed an exclusive marketing and distribution agreement for two of its lead products, Hexalen (altretamine) and NeuTrexin (trimetrexate glucuronate), with Beaufour Ipsen of France. The deal covers a number of European countries.
Hexalen is approved for sale in the UK for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer, while the latter has been recommended for approval to treat Pneumocystis carinii pneumonia in immunocompromized patients by the European Union's Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products. It has received local approvals in France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and the UK.
US Bioscience has an existing agreement with Rhone-Poulenc Rorer for rights to applications, registrations and approvals relating to its brand of altretamine in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands; these markets are now available to Beaufour Ipsen. USB will receive an upfront licensing payment and royalties on sales of the drugs, and will also be responsible for regulatory submissions and manufacturing supplies for marketing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze