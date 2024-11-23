US Bipartisan Budget Plan Approved

The US House of Representatives' Budget Committee has approved detailsof the bipartisan plan for balancing the budget and cutting taxes.
Included is $115 billion in Medicare savings over five years, but spending would still rise from $209 billion in 1997 to $280 billion in 2002. This is achieved through reduced payments to health care providers, creating health care plans and slight rises in monthly premiums for doctors' coverage. Coverage for mammography, colorectal screenings and diabetes is expanded. The plan calls for $14 billion in Medicaid savings, mostly from reduced payments to some hospitals. About $1.5 billion would be spent to help some Medicare recipients pay monthly premiums for doctors' care.
Republican leaders have said they expect both the House and the Senate to give final approval by the end of the month.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze