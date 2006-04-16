US Commerce Dept plans meetings on doing business in China

The US Department of Commerce's Commercial Service is conducting conferences in three American cities on business opportunities in China available to US exporters of goods and services. The meetings will be held May 15-17 in Houston, Texas; May 17-19 in Washington DC; and May 22-24 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The conferences will provide US businesses of all sizes with market information and guidance on exporting products and services to Shanghai, Hong Kong, and other regions of China. Speakers with proven experience in the Chinese marketplace will share their expertise on topics such as discerning variations in strategies and best practices in Chinese cities and regions, navigating Chinese law and identifying hot market opportunities. The US Commercial Service also is offering a limited number of one-on-one customized briefings with industry trade specialists who will provide company-specific information and recommendations on exporting to China.