US Congress passes BARDA legislation

Early on December 9 - a Saturday - the US House of Representatives passed S 3678, the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act.

Welcoming the move, Biotechnology Industry Organization president Jim Greenwood said: "this bill includes critical Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) provisions and provisions to reauthorize bioterrorism grants and is a necessary step toward improving America's defenses against bioterrorism and pandemic diseases." This legislation recognizes that there remains a barrier to effective countermeasure product development, and authorizes the BARDA within the Department of Health and Human Services. Through this, contracts and grants for advanced R&D will be made to firms working on products to protect US citizens.