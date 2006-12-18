US Congress passes BARDA legislation

Early on December 9 - a Saturday - the US House of Representatives passed S 3678, the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act.
Welcoming the move, Biotechnology Industry Organization president Jim Greenwood said: "this bill includes critical Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) provisions and provisions to reauthorize bioterrorism grants and is a necessary step toward improving America's defenses against bioterrorism and pandemic diseases." This legislation recognizes that there remains a barrier to effective countermeasure product development, and authorizes the BARDA within the Department of Health and Human Services. Through this, contracts and grants for advanced R&D will be made to firms working on products to protect US citizens.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze