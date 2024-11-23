US Consumers And Clinical Trials On Internet

US consumers and patients have unanimously voted against additional Foodand Drug Administration review for clinical trials already approved for Internet listing by an Institutional Review Board. In a survey conducted by CenterWatch, an Internet provider of information about clinical trials for medical professionals and patients interested in enrolling in studies, respondents also said that the Internet was their most important source of information about clinical trials.

97% of patients said there is no need for additional FDA review of information already approved by an IRB for posting on the Internet. Patients surveyed overwhelmingly agreed that having access to clinical trial information was very important to them, and cited the Internet as the most valuable source for this information. Other importance sources of information about clinical trials included physician referrals (49%), support groups (37%) and newspapers, radio and television (35%).

Currently, all clinical trial information now listed on the Center Watch Internet site is reviewed and approved by IRBs. The on-line survey of 521 consumers and patients looking for on-line information about clinical trials from CenterWatch's site was conducted following the FDA's recent hearing examining its role and responsibilities governing medical information on the Internet.