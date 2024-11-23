US Corporate Results In Brief

Roberts Pharmaceutical announced record revenues of $30.8 million in the third quarter of 1994, up 31%, and record net earnings of $4.9 million and earnings per share of 27 cents, which was also a record high. Pretax profit for the quarter was $7 million, compared with $4.9 million a year earlier. For the nine-month period net profit was $13.5 million, compared to $2.8 million a year earlier, and EPS of $0.74, compared with $0.19 a year earlier. Revenues were $82.1 million, up 34.6%.

Sangstat posted a net loss of $1.2 million or $0.18 per share for the third quarter of 1994, a slightly smaller loss than that posted a year ago. Product revenues were $178,000, and research, development and regulatory affairs expenses declined slightly to $1.1 million. For the nine-month period, Sangstat achieved product revenues of $450,401, up 16.9%. The net loss was $3 million and the loss per share was $0.43.

Somatogen has revealed a net loss of $4.6 million or $0.25 per share in the quarter ended September 30, 1994. This was a smaller loss than that posted a year ago. The company did not record any revenues in the first quarter, and said that the decrease in the net loss was primarily due to splitting development costs of its recombinant human hemoglobulin product rHb1.1 with Eli Lilly. R&D costs were down 15% to just over $4 million, also due to the split costs.