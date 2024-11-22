US CRADAs AND INDUSTRY FEARS OF PRICE CONTROL

CRADAs AND INDUSTRY FEARS OF PRICE CONTROL
The US National Institutes of Health "has no doubt" that companies will not accept the risks of investing large sums in the development of a government product, if their freedom to realize a profit could be restricted, according to Bruce Chabner, director of the division of cancer treatment at the NCI.
They are not willing to put their corporate fate in the hands of a government-appointed committee of experts, he testified before a House Small Business regulation subcommittee hearing, chaired by Ron Wyden. "There are less risky ways for companies to make a profit," he added.
