Saturday 23 November 2024

US Doctors "Unaware Of Year-Old Labeling Changes"

15 September 1996

A new survey of 200 US family doctors and general practitioners has found that 75% still did not know about year-old changes in labeling for isosorbide dinitrate drugs for the treatment of angina. The Yankelovich Partners researchers said the lack of awareness about these changes could mean millions of patients are not getting adequate treatment for their condition.

A major labeling change for the drugs, which had been standard angina treatment for 30 years, now notes the length of efficacy as about two hours. Previous labeling did not mention clinical trials showing the length of time of effectiveness.

Non-Regular Prescribers "Probably Know Even Less" 75% of the doctors did not even realize a change had been made, said William Abrams, retired executive director of scientific development at Merck & Co and co-editor of the Merck Manual of Geriatrics. The poll found most doctors thought that dinitrates were effective for as long as 12 hours, he said; knowledge among patients about the labeling changes is almost non-existent. Since the doctors interviewed included only those who were regular prescribers of dinitrates, said Craig Pratt, professor of medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, doctors who are not regular prescribers probably know even less.

