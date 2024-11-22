US DRUG CO'S ILLEGAL CONDUCT POLICY CHECK

An investigation into how brand name drug manufacturers address illegal conduct by employees that could jeopardize the safety and efficacy of drugs or undermine the Food and Drug Administration's efforts to regulate drugs is being undertaken by House Energy & Commerce oversight and investigations subcommittee chairman John Dingell.

Rep Dingell has asked for help in this matter from the US Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, and the PMA has sent his letter to member companies urging them to respond.

According to the PMA Newsletter, the Association has not objected to the Dingell legislation, but it is concerned about the Senate amendments, which extend individual debarment to research-based company employees.