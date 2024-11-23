US Drug Treatment Protocol Guide

The American Pharmaceutical Association is producing a guidebook on "therapeutic pharmaceutical care protocols," to help doctors construct, utilize and evaluate drug protocols for the most common disease states which account for over 75% of the US drugs bill, including arthritis, asthma, cancer, diabetes, hypertension and some infectious diseases. Over 200 physicians, nurses and pharmacists will work on the guide, which is being produced with the aid of an education grant from Marion Merrell Dow.